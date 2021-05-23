Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has offered to meet and educate a fan who was ejected and arrested for racially abusing him at the final Premier League game of the season between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United on Sunday.

Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles with United, was working as a broadcaster for BT Sport when the incident occurred, and West Midlands Police confirmed on Twitter that a fan had been arrested.

"It's pleasing to see and refreshing (to see a person arrested), but listen, I'd love to meet up with the fella and just educate him a little bit," Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

Premier League Chelsea top list as Premier League clubs spent £272m on agents 31/03/2021 AT 14:21

"I think that's part of the problem - punishing people without education isn't the way forward," he added.

Wolves issued an apology to Ferdinand and confirmed they would take action.

"We are deeply sorry Rio. This person does not represent our club, our supporters or our values," the club wrote on

. "We can confirm that this individual has been arrested by @WMPolice, who we will support to ensure that the strongest action is taken, including a lifetime ban from our club."

Premier League players have taken a knee at the beginning of games this season to protest against racism.

Premier League PL chief executive expects losses to hit £2 billion by end of season 12/03/2021 AT 22:21