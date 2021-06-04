Chelsea have extended the contracts of central defender Thiago Silva and striker Olivier Giroud for another season.

The 36-year-old Brazilian arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain under the club’s previous manager Frank Lampard and despite problems with injury, became first choice in the back line.

He was then reunited with his former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who arrived as Lampard’s replacement at the turn of the year, before winning the Champions League with his new side.

In a statement on Chelsea’s official website, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “When we brought Thiago Silva in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad. Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us.

“We said when he signed that we hoped Thiago would add new trophies to his impressive list of honours, and he has done just that with our success in the Champions League this weekend. We now hope that he carries on in exactly the same fashion in the coming year.”

Silva featured in the first half for Chelsea during the Champions League final, and made 34 appearances for the club in his first year.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also confirmed that 34-year-old French striker Giroud has also extended his contract for another season.

Granovskaia said: "Olivier has been such a crucial part of so many big moments for this club, from his contribution to our FA Cup victory in 2018 to scoring 11 goals on the way to winning the Europa League in 2019.

"He has continued to score significant goals, and we will never forget his effort against Atletico Madrid on the way to winning the Champions League this season."

