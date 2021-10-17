Jose Mourinho has admitted to having an 'emotional connection' with Newcastle but says he is 100 per cent committed to his project at Roma.

The Portuguese served under legendary Newcastle manager Sir Bobby Robson when the Englishman was in charge at Barcelona.

And Mourinho - currently in his first season as Roma boss - has already been linked with the Newcastle job, following the Saudi-led consortium´s 305m takeover of the club. Steve Bruce remains in charge, but is expected to be sacked under the new ownership.

But two-time Champions League winner Mourinho has distanced himself from the role.

"On Newcastle, I don't have anything to say. Absolutely nothing to say," said Mourinho ahead of Roma's game against Juventus on Sunday.

The only thing I can say is that for many, many years, I worked with one of the most important figures in the history of Newcastle, Sir Bobby Robson, and so because of that I have always had a bit of an emotional connection with that city and that fanbase. But it's nothing more than that."

Mourinho has enjoyed a good start to life at Roma, winning five of his first seven matches and propelling the club into the top four.

And he was quick to emphasise his commitment to the project in the Italian capital.

"I am here, I am really happy to be here," he added.

"I am 100 per cent focused on the Roma project, the Friedkin project."

