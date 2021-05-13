Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed a three-year renewal of the league's UK broadcast rights with their existing partners.

The league confirmed that the deals would extend to the 2022/23 to 2024/25 seasons at the same total value as the existing deal, which is reportedly worth £4.5 billion.

The organisation also announced that the government had given them permission to agree the deals without a competitive tender as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League Arteta hits out at press: I can't accept someone putting words in my mouth 41 MINUTES AGO

The deal also sees an extra 100 million pounds going to the lower leagues of English football, after criticism from the government last year that the richest clubs should help less affluent sides survive the crisis.

"We are hugely appreciative of the government agreeing in principle to allow this arrangement and for their continued support for the Premier League and the English game," the Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters said.

Covid-19 has had a significant impact on football, and renewals with our UK broadcast partners will reduce uncertainty, generate stability and promote confidence within the football pyramid.

England's Football Association welcomed the additional funding, saying more than 1,000 clubs in the National League System would benefit.

Atletico rush to tie down United, PSG and Bayern target - Euro Papers

"This increased funding from the Premier League will provide vital support for local football clubs and facilities across the country," the FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

BT Sport also welcomed the announcement and said that the deal would allow them to show 52 games exclusively live every season.

The deal comes after six English teams - Manchester United, City, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool - stepped back from their proposed involvement in a European Super League.

Premier League Arsenal beat Chelsea to keep the Premier League interesting - The Warm-Up 2 HOURS AGO