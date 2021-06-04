Manchester United have confirmed the exit of eight players from their squad, with the departure of Sergio Romero confirmed.

The Argentine goalkeeper had been linked with a move to Everton in last summer’s transfer window but United were unwilling to let him join a rival. While Romero played 61 games for the club since his arrival from Sampdoria in 2015 under Louis van Gaal, he failed to make a single appearance last season.

The emergence of Dean Henderson meant that United were fully stocked in the goalkeeping department, whilst young ‘keeper Joel Pereira was also released. Six other youth team players have been let go: Jacob Carney, Mark Helm, Iestyn Hughes, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor and Aliou Traore.

United’s 33-year-old Spaniard Juan Mata has seen his contract expire but is in talks with the club over a potential stay, as well as Lee Grant. The 38-year-old has been linked with a switch to a coaching role while nominally being retained as a first team player.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to complete a deal for Aston Villa’s 35-year-old goalkeeper Tom Heaton to add depth to the squad.

