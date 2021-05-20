Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and Manchester United great David Beckham are the latest players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The former England captains and ex-international team-mates have been voted in by the public and a Premier League panel to complete the 2021 list, joining Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Dennis Bergkamp and Frank Lampard.

23 former players were put forward as nominees, with big names like Didier Drogba, Robin van Persie and Ashley Cole missing out this time around.

Gerrard spent the entirety of his English playing career at Anfield, before moving to LA Galaxy, having agonisingly missed out on the title in 2014.

Now a Scottish Premiership winner as manager of Rangers, he made 504 Premier League appearances, scoring 120 goals and providing 92 assists during 17 years playing in the competition.

He is one of only two Liverpool players to have made over 500 appearances in the competition, second only to Jamie Carragher.

Beckham won six Premier League titles during his 11 years as a senior professional with United, making 265 and scoring 62 goals - many with his iconic free-kicks. He also provided 80 assists during that time.

Now a joint owner of Inter Miami, the midfielder went on to play for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris-Saint Germany.

Each inductee to the Hall of Fame, which the league says represents its "highest individual honour", will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction.

