Frank Lampard became the fifth player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame and the third to be inducted after a fan vote.

Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer accumulated 177 goals in 609 Premier League appearances while playing for West Ham, the Blues and Manchester City.

He won the Premier League three times and was named Premier League Player of the Season in the 2004/05 season when Chelsea went on to win the title under Jose Mourinho.

Champions League Tuchel: Chelsea deserved the win over Real 05/05/2021 AT 21:31

Players must have retired by August 1 2020 to be eligible for induction.

Following Lampard's induction, there will be a further three names to be added via the fan vote to determine the full class of 2021.

The 23-man shortlist is as follows...

Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Vieira, Ian Wright.

'Revolution' at Barca will see 'untouchables' sold - Euro Papers

Premier League Premier League name 23-man Hall of Fame shortlist 26/04/2021 AT 22:00