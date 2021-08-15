Harry Kane has not been included in the Tottenham squad for their clash with Manchester City.

Kane’s future at Spurs is a hot topic of debate, with the England striker strongly linked with a move to City.

The 28-year-old issued a statement earlier in the month saying he had not refused to take part in Tottenham training, as had been reported.

Kane linked up with the Spurs squad this week, and held talks with coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno was tight-lipped in his press conference on Friday as to whether Kane would feature in the squad for the home game with City on Sunday.

It has now been confirmed that he has not been included in the squad for the meeting with the defending champions.

Nuno said the decision to omit Kane was due to a lack of match sharpness.

“He is just continuing his preparation,” Nuno told Sky Sports in response to a question on why Kane was not in the squad. “I think Harry needs to work, he worked today, and he will keep on working until he is ready to help the team.”

When asked if Kane was at the ground, Nuno added: “He worked in the morning. I don’t know what he is going to do.”

The news will only add fuel to the fire regarding Kane’s future at the club. It was reported on Sunday that the striker would remain at Tottenham, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy digging in and refusing to sanction a sale.

