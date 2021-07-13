Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been in contact with Bukayo Saka, and has tipped the teenager to bounce back from his Euro 2020 heartbreak.

Saka saw his effort saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as the Azzurri beat England in the final at Wembley on a penalty shootout.

The Arsenal youngster was in floods of tears after the match, while he was subjected to disgraceful racist abuse on social media.

Premier League Arteta rules out Arsenal exit for Smith Rowe 42 MINUTES AGO

Saka is now taking a deserved holiday, but he has already spoken with his manager.

Asked whether he had been in contact with Saka, Arteta told Sky Sports News: "Yes, I have. We all have, I think, spoken to him, sent messages.

He will be fine. He is such a strong character. He has received a lot of love and support from world football, not only with Arsenal but the national team and all the English fans because he doesn't deserve anything like [what] he has been through."

Arteta believes the 19-year-old will learn from the experience of losing the Euro 2020 final.

"In football, you want to be part of the greatest, you have to know today, at 19, that you lose more than you win unfortunately in this game and there are no exceptions to that rule,” Arteta said.

Fans cover vandalised Rashford mural with love hearts and messages of support

Arsenal have started their pre-season preparations and after losing to Hibernian on Tuesday, they will meet Rangers on Saturday.

Premier League 'There's no excuse' - Arteta unhappy after Arsenal loss to Hibernian 3 HOURS AGO