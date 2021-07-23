Son Heung-min has signed a new four-year contract with Tottenham, an extension which could see the South Korean go on to spend a decade with the club.

The 29-year-old joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, and he has scored 107 goals and claimed 64 assists in 280 appearances in all competitions since.

Son enjoyed a Premier League record 14 goal combinations with Harry Kane in 2020-21, with the duo both making the PFA Team of the Season as a result.

Premier League 'Why can’t we just do the right thing?' - Rashford calls out magazine 20/07/2021 AT 20:33

The extension for Spurs will be a welcome boost for new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, particularly with reports emerging on Friday that Manchester City are tabling an £160m bid for Kane

After extending his stay, Son said: “It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here.

It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon.

Fabio Paratici, Spurs’ new managing director of football, added: “We are pleased to have agreed a new long-term contract with Heung-Min Son as we move towards the start of a new season and a new chapter for the club with Nuno Espirito Santo.

“Everyone can see the real positive impact he has on the club, both on and off the field, and we are delighted that he will play a part in what we are trying to achieve in the coming years.”

OUR VIEW

Intriguing timing amid the Kane reports, and perhaps tying down Son to four more years is part of Paratici and chairman Daniel Levy’s play to convince Kane to stay.

Kane and Son enjoyed a fruitful relationship last season and the former will need to know he remains in good company if he does decide to remain with the club for the upcoming campaign.

For Son, he could end up spending 10 years at Spurs, and you have to wonder how he has somehow avoided the transfer gossip columns – unlike Kane – given his record since moving to England.

Nevertheless, it’s great news for Spurs fans on a day where their captain took one step closer towards the exit door. A door which could still be far away, mind, if Levy and Paratici have their way.

Premier League Arsenal cancel trip to Florida Cup after Covid outbreak 20/07/2021 AT 19:29