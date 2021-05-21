Wilfried Zaha has admitted he is ready for a fresh challenge away from Crystal Palace, as he feels the time has come to begin competing for silverware.

The Ivory Coast international is the standout performer at Selhurst Park, having given superb service to the Eagles in two spells at the club.

Palace have done their bit to boost Zaha’s fortunes, as they brought him back to south London following a failed spell at Manchester United.

His career looked on a downward spiral after failing to make the breakthrough at Old Trafford, but he has been a shining light since securing a permanent return to the club in 2015.

Palace are set for a period of change, with Roy Hodgson stepping down from his role as coach following the final game of the season at Liverpool on Sunday.

Zaha has raised the prospect of following Hodgson out of the door by admitting he wants to be fighting for top honours as opposed to Premier League survival.

“I feel like I can have another shot at the top teams, because my dream is to win things,” he told The Face . ​“I’m good enough to go out there and compete with the best.

If the opportunity came, I wouldn’t turn it down, because I feel like I deserve it. It’s so I can show my kids: ​‘This is what daddy won.’

It was reported earlier in the year that Zaha was looking into switching agents, with it viewed as an indicator that he could be seeking a fresh challenge.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2023, meaning the Eagles may feel compelled to cash in if the 28-year-old pushes for a move.

