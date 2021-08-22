Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Paul Pogba will not leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Pogba is in the final year of his current commitment and although talks over a new deal are ongoing, there are no signs of a breakthrough.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a bid, although that talk has cooled following Lionel Messi’s arrival in the French capital.

Premier League 'It's about bringing more energy' - Solskjaer wants consistency from Pogba YESTERDAY AT 15:40

Despite the worry over potentially losing Pogba on a free transfer next summer, Solskjaer expects the midfielder to be a United player on September 1.

'Paul has got that vision and that quality' - Solskjaer delighted with Pogba

"Yes, I expect Paul to be here when the first of September comes," United boss Solskjaer said. “If you've got a five-year contract or a one-year contract, when you sign for Man Utd you have to rise to the challenge of performing on a consistent level.

I'm not worried whatsoever that the length of any player's contract is changing the level of their motivation and inspiration. You want to play well for your team, your team-mates, yourself, your family, every time you play.

“What I expect is that the attitude and the approach to every game is the right one. That we have the same focus, the right focus, the right professionalism and, with that, I have no worries about Paul whatsoever.”

Pogba made an impressive start to the season, laying on four goals in the rout of Leeds United, and will look to carry on that form against Southampton on Sunday.

Transfers PSG prepare bumper Pogba contract offer – Paper Round 16/08/2021 AT 21:54