Jose Mourinho insists he has won 25 and a half trophies in his managerial career.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham boss has a glittering trophy case, with 25 league titles and cups to his name.

After incredible success at Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid, Mourinho has found life in management difficult recently. Spells at United and Tottenham were short-lived and Spurs sacked Mourinho shortly before their Carabao Cup final last season against Manchester City.

Transfers City to raise £70m for double Kane and Grealish transfer - Paper Round 12 HOURS AGO

Mourinho insists the decision was out of his hands, but he counts the missed final as one of his trophies.

“If you want to be proactive you can ask me how many trophies I have won in my career — 25 and a half,” Mourinho told James Corden in the Sun

The half is the final I didn’t play with Tottenham.

He added: “To have a chance to win a trophy with a club that doesn’t have many, that was a dream.”

Mourinho is poised to take charge at Roma in the new season and will have one eye on players competing in the European Championships this summer.

With many tipping England to be serious contenders, Mourinho is also confident the Three Lions can challenge the likes of France and Germany.

“They can win it,” he said.

Southgate: England 'more determined than ever to take the knee' at Euro 2020 despite boos

“I only see France has an incredible squad but apart from that I don’t see one team that is better than the others.”

Mourinho also weighed in on Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham. The Spurs striker has reportedly told Daniel Levy he wants to leave Tottenham and has been linked with a switch to Premier League rivals Manchester City.

There's always speculation about Harry Kane - Ryan Mason

Having coached him at Spurs, Mourinho thinks Kane will stay in England, but hinted that may not be at Tottenham.

“I think he has to play where he is happy. And I think he is happy in England. He is a very Premier League guy,” Mourinho explained.

“Legacy is about medals. But who knows? In five weeks Harry could be a European champion.”

Transfers Sancho edges closer to Dortmund exit as Chelsea sound out Haaland - Transfer Notebook YESTERDAY AT 10:33