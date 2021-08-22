Pep Guardiola is confident he can turn Jack Grealish into a regular goalscorer, citing Manchester City team-mate Raheem Sterling as an example to follow.

City shelled out £100 million to bring Grealish to the club from Aston Villa, with his creativity the main draw card.

Guardiola is never shy in attempting to transform players - and he wants to add goals to Grealish’s game.

Former Liverpool man Sterling is the man Guardiola wants Grealish to learn from, as he has added goals to his game since the Spanish coach arrived in Manchester.

“If he gets the mentality to score goals like Raheem, yeah (he can score more),” City boss Guardiola said of Grealish.

When Raheem was here when I first arrived he didn't have goals in his mind and we immediately changed his arrival.

“Today he [Sterling] scored because he arrives in the centre, he’s a machine there.

“He changed his mind and decided he was going to score. Jack has this mentality to score goals and win games as well.

“But if he has the Raheem mentality then he can do it, too.”

