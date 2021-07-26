John Terry has left his position as Dean Smith’s assistant at Aston Villa.

The former England international took on the role in 2018, and has been a key part of Smith’s backroom staff.

However, he has elected to part ways with the club, indicating that he is looking to take a step up the managerial ladder and could not commit to a full season at Villa Park.

“It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on,” Terry told the club’s official website.

I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don’t feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through.

“My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.

“It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge.”

Paying tribute to his assistant, Smith said: “I’m disappointed to lose John as part of my coaching staff but fully understand and respect his decision.

“John has played a huge role in the success the club has enjoyed over the last few years and has been very supportive of myself throughout that period. I have no doubts he will go on to be a first-class manager in his own right and wish him well for the future.”

Terry spent the majority of his playing career at Chelsea, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League.

He had a season as a player at Villa upon his departure from Stamford Bridge, before moving into a coaching role at the club.

