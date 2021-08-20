Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen for Paul Pogba to bring consistency to his game.

It was a mesmerising performance from Pogba, and it briefly deflected the focus away from his future at the club.

Pogba is in the final year of his current commitment, and the France midfielder’s future at Old Trafford is in doubt - although talk of a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain has stalled on the back of Lionel Messi’s shock move to the French capital.

Solskjaer has confirmed United are speaking to Pogba’s agent about a new deal, but the Norwegian’s focus is on on-field events and he wants Pogba to deliver the type of performance he did against Leeds on a regular basis.

"For me and Paul, we work together every day here and we keep on trying to improve the team and to enjoy ourselves,” Solskjaer said. "When you win games you enjoy yourselves more and we've just got to make sure that we don't make this one game and everyone flies off. You know we get big headlines and all the praise we get.

It's about bringing more energy to the next one and being even better so one swallow never makes a summer.

Solskjaer delivered upbeat assessments on the fitness of Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane, with both in contention to face Southampton.

"Edinson’s joined in, Raphael’s joined in and we’re getting fitter and fitter," added Solskjaer. "You’ll see on Sunday (who starts). They’ve worked well. They’ve had minutes. We’ve had a very good week."

'You'll see on Sunday' - Solskjaer coy on Sancho and Varane starting against Southampton

Dean Henderson is back with the squad following his Covid-19 illness, but the goalkeeper was tired after the training sessions.

"Dean was tired after training, now he feels much better, he's passed all the tests and he's training, building himself up again because he's lost a few weeks, he's working hard on the grass,” the Red Devils boss said.

With a little under a fortnight remaining in the summer transfer window, Jesse Lingard’s future at United remains in doubt.

West Ham want to take him back on loan, following his impressive efforts last term, but Solskjaer says the forward remains in his plans.

"I think Jesse's first priority is to get into our team,” Solskjaer said. “Whenever your employer is Manchester United that's your first priority, it always is. We together can have great moments.

“Jesse's back to fitness, he played really well in the Burnley game [friendly played behind closed doors], and he’s come back in good shape, he's got a big part to play."

