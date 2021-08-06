Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says paperwork has held up Manchester United’s signing of Raphael Varane, but expects the deal to be concluded in the coming days.

United agreed a deal with Real Madrid for the France international last month, which paved the way for the transfer to be concluded.

The move is still to be finalised, but it has been reported that Varane is self-isolating in Manchester ahead of his medical.

United boss Solskjaer expects that to be done in the coming days, before the club wrap up the formalities and announce the signing of the central defender.

“[It’s] Paperwork now, you know, with Brexit and all that,” Solskjaer told the club’s official website. “I was going to say malarkey but I don’t want to go into politics!

“It’s cost us a few days, with the visa, but he’s been looking after himself.

“Of course, we’ve got his medical first and hopefully that’s going to be done soon.”

United kick off their Premier League campaign against Leeds United next weekend, and Solskjaer is hopeful Varane and fellow summer signing Jadon Sancho will feature in the squad.

“They still haven't trained with us, and I need to see how they are,” Solskjaer said of Varane and Sancho. “I can't see them being available for Everton (friendly on Saturday), but hopefully they will be ready to be on the bench [against Leeds].”

