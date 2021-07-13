Joe Gomez has spoken of the “long journey” he embarked on after making a return to training with Liverpool.

Gomez suffered a serious knee injury last November, and has been on a rehabilitation programme for the past eight months.

The England international returned to training on Tuesday, and was delighted to feel the ‘buzz’ of working with his team-mates once again.

“You get to a certain point and then it’s just a buzz to get back to doing what you do,” Gomez told the club’s official website. “It’s been a long journey and a tough one, but that was the reward I think we needed – and there’ll be many more, our first game and stuff like that. They’re all monumental moments.”

Fellow long-term injury victim Virgil van Dijk was also in training on Tuesday, and Gomez has revealed the pair spent a lot of time together - in person and virtually - to help each other through the dark days.

“There were so many moments, right at the beginning, when we were at home on the sofa and couldn’t move, and we were FaceTiming and speaking about things,” Gomez said. “It’s someone to relate to, to vent to at times when you’re frustrated, so it was massive. I think we’re both thankful to have had each other; it was cruel circumstances, but it definitely made things easier.”

Pre-season training can be a grind for many players, but after eight months on the sidelines Gomez was relishing doing the hard work on the pitch.

“No-one comes into pre-season buzzing to run, but for us it has that little edge to it,” he said. “I don’t know how long it’ll last! We’re buzzing to be out here, on the grass, and those hours that were spent in the gym that I endured, I was just thinking about this moment. Each moment, I am happy to run at the moment and enjoy it.”

Liverpool kick off their season at Norwich on August 14, and Gomez will have his eyes trained on the trip to Carrow Road.

