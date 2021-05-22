Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Manchester City would not have won the Premier League this season if they had had to deal with an injury crisis like that of the Merseyside club.

"It is how I said before this year, with the amount of injuries we have had, it was not the year to become champions. No chance. For nobody," Klopp said before Sunday's final league game against Crystal Palace.

"As good as they are, if (Manchester) City have their three centre-halves out, no, they don't win the league.

Premier League 'You cannot imagine' - Klopp says he's thrilled to welcome back supporters 19 HOURS AGO

"Three centre-halves of United, no."

Liverpool, who stormed to the title last season, were eighth in March with Champions League qualification looking unlikely, but Klopp's side went on a nine-match unbeaten run to move up to fourth.

Chelsea (67 points), Liverpool and Leicester City (66 points each) are in a three-way battle for the last two Champions League places ahead of Sunday's final round of matches.

"We have fought back a bit, accepted the difficulties and made the best of it," Klopp said. "And if we win on Sunday, and if we qualify for the Champions League, then we made the best of it. That is it."

Premier League Klopp counting on experience of final day to seal Liverpool a top-four spot 20 HOURS AGO