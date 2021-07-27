Karl Darlow is recovering at home after the Newcastle goalkeeper was hospitalised by a “pretty awful” bout of Covid-19.

Darlow tested positive for coronavirus earlier in July and was sent into isolation at his home.

However, Darlow struggled with the virus and after becoming extremely dehydrated he was admitted to hospital.

"I had to go to hospital last week which was pretty awful - but I'm slowly improving now despite still feeling a bit rough,” Darlow told Sky Sports News. “This shows the virus is still going about and we still need to be careful with it."

Newcastle are in the middle of their pre-season preparations, with the Premier League campaign due to kick off against West Ham on August 15, but the club will not take any risks on Darlow’s health.

The Magpies were without Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin for chunks of last term after both were struck down by Covid-19, so will be well aware of the lasting effects of the virus.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce will also have to begin the campaign without keeper Martin Dubravka, who recently underwent foot surgery, meaning Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman will deputise until Darlow is passed fit to return.

