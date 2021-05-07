Newcastle took a giant stride towards Premier League safety with an emphatic 4-2 victory at Leicester City that deals a real blow to the Foxes’ aims of finishing in the top four.

Goals from Joe Willock, Paul Dummett and a brace from the impressive Callum Wilson did the damage as the Magpies moved to within a point of confirming their top-flight status. Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed late consolations for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The hosts’ game-plan was hampered when Jonny Evans was withdrawn from the starting XI after picking up a problem in the warm-up. It clearly unsettled the Foxes defence as they looked nervy throughout.

Kasper Schmeichel made a stunning stop to deny Allan Saint-Maximin before Newcastle grabbed the opener on 22 minutes. Willock seized upon an error from Caglar Soyuncu and raced through to fire past the keeper to net his fourth goal in four league matches.

The Magpies continued to look the more likely on the break and doubled their advantage 11 minutes prior to the interval when Dummett headed in a right-wing corner to notch his first Premier League goal in over five years.

Leicester, who had been hoping to mark five years since lifting the title with a win, improved following the restart but were caught cold on 64 minutes when Wilson struck a fine solo goal on the counter attack. The striker then capped a fine individual display with his second courtesy of a left-foot finish from a tight angle after his initial shot hit the post.

Albrighton and Iheanacho both struck in the final 10 minutes for Leicester but it couldn’t prevent a defeat that leaves them just five points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham having played a game more. The result moves Newcastle up to 13th place.

Leicester will now look to regroup ahead of Tuesday’s trip to second-placed Manchester United. Newcastle host champions-elect Manchester City next Friday.

TALKING POINT

Leicester’s late wobbles. It surely won’t be a case of déjà vu will it? The Foxes looked certain to finish in the top four last term but blew it in the second half of the season. It’s been a similar success story for much of this term, but suddenly there are a few alarm bells ringing with three games to play. Leicester are still in the driving seat but with Man United (a), Chelsea (a) and Tottenham (H) to come, it’s far from clear-cut. If they perform like they did for 80 minutes here they are going to be in trouble and Rodgers has plenty of work to do heading into a big week that also involves the FA Cup final.

Newcastle had looked in a mess in the first few months of the 2021 but a recent mini revival has surely ensured they will once again be in the Premier League next season. Steve Bruce has had plenty of critics but they could yet finish the campaign firmly in mid-table, which would be no mean achievement given some of the issues they have had to contend with.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United). The striker led the line brilliantly. Leicester were running scared of his pace and skills. Deservedly got the goals his performance deserved as he took his PL tally to 12 for the season.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester City: Schmeichel 7, Fofana 6, Soyuncu 5, Pereira 6, Castagne 6, Tielemans 6, Ndidi 6, Albrighton 6, Maddison 6, Iheanacho 7, Vardy 6. Subs: Perez 6, Thomas 6, Mendy 5.

Newcastle: Dubravka 8, Krafth 7, Fernandez 7, Dummett 8, Murphy 7, Shelvey 7, Willock 8, Almiron 7, Ritchie 8, Saint-Maximin 7, Wilson 8. Subs: Longstaff n/a, Joelinton n/a, Hendrick n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

17’ – NEWCASTLE CHANCE! Newcastle storm forward on the counter and Wilson squares the ball to the unmarked Saint-Maximin, who is somehow denied by an unbelievable stop from Schmeichel.

22’ - GOAL! – Leicester 0-1 Newcastle. Willock seizes upon Soyuncu’s lapse charges into the area and guides a sweet finish beyond Schmeichel into the far corner.

34’ - GOAL! – Leicester 0-2 Newcastle. It's two. Dummett rises above his marker and flashes a superb header beyond Schmeichel from a right-wing corner.

64’ - GOAL! – Leicester 0-3 Newcastle. The Magpies are in dreamland! Wilson races after a long ball down the left channel and charges in on goal after a poor touch from Castagne. He rounds Schmeichel and rifles a shot into the empty net.

73’ - GOAL! – Leicester 0-4 Newcastle. The away side are running riot. Wilson tucks a left-foot finish in from a tight angle after his initial shot came back off the post.

80’ - GOAL! – Leicester 1-4 Newcastle. Albrighton lashes a shot into the top corner after Vardy rolled it into his path from the left side of the area.

87’ - GOAL! – Leicester 2-4 Newcastle. Iheanacho jinks in from the right and drills a low shot in at the near post.

90+1’ – LEICESTER CHANCE! What a save! Newcastle fail to clear a Leicester cross from the right. It's nodded down for Thomas who sees his effort at the far post brilliantly kept out by Dubravka.

KEY STATS

Willock is the first Newcastle player to score in four consecutive Premier League matches since Papiss Cissé in April 2012 (6 games), while at 21 years of age he's overtaken Andy Cole as the youngest player to do so for the club.

Dummett has scored his third goal in his 140th Premier League appearance, and his first since January 2016 vs Man Utd. All three of his goals have come against sides starting the day in the top five positions in the table.

Willock has scored five goals in 11 Premier League games for Newcastle since joining during the January transfer window, with no player from parent club Arsenal outscoring him in the competition since then.

Newcastle scored four goals in an away Premier League game against a side starting the day in the top-three for the first time since December 2001 against Leeds United, a 4-3 win.

Iheanacho has scored 10 Premier League goals since the start of March, the most of any player. The only player to score more goals over this period in Europe's top five leagues is fellow Nigerian Simy (12 in Serie A).

