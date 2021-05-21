Leicester’s historic Premier League and FA Cup winning captain Wes Morgan is retiring from the professional game at the age of 37.

The defender will step away from playing after Sunday’s final game of the Premier League season with Tottenham, though whether he features is another matter, given the importance of the fixture with Champions League qualification potentially on the line.

Morgan has made 324 appearances for the Foxes since arriving from boyhood club Nottingham Forest in 2012, and was the skipper who guided Claudio Ranieri’s team to their iconic and unlikely Premier League victory in 2015/16, an achievement which also saw him name in the PFA team of the year.

He subsequently played in the Champions League, but a back injury has restricted his appearances this season to just 10 in all competitions, though he came off the bench to help Brendan Rodgers’ side close out a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final, jointly lifting the trophy with stand-in skipper Kasper Schmeichel - his first match since December.

“Wes has been one of Leicester City’s greatest servants, leading the team through the club’s most successful era and helping to set the standards that have pushed the club forward,” said Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

A big brother to everyone he has played with, a strong representative of the squad and a valuable source of counsel to managers and senior executives in the club, his contribution has been enormous.

“Wes has shown throughout his Leicester City career that he has a great deal to offer away from the pitch.

“I’m excited to see how we can help him shape his career after football and how the club can continue to benefit from his experience, knowledge and passion for the game.”

An international for Jamaica, he has played over 750 professional matches throughout his career.

Leicester say Morgan will continue to be involved with the club, though no details have been given other than saying he will add “his invaluable experience to the club’s operations while shaping his own future pathway in the game”.

