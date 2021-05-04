TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

BY EK HE MEANS IT

Arsenal DNA. Reinject it into their veins. Well, that doesn’t sound scientifically correct (* Googles can you inject DNA? *) but it’s what Daniel Ek wants to do, apparently, kind of, according to Thierry Henry

We want to bring them back on board, being part of the meetings, knowing what's happening because you need to put the DNA back into the club. But he wants to reinject the Arsenal DNA, the identity that for me is long gone.

Henry was of course talking here about the Arsenal supporters, and mainly the Arsenal Supporters' Trust, when discussing his discussions with Ek regarding the Swedish billionaire’s discussions with the Kroenke family.

"He already reached out [to the Kroenkes],” Henry told Monday Night Football, “and already said himself that he had collected the funds to make sure that he can put in a good bid.

Daniel Ek Image credit: Getty Images

“They now need to listen. A lot of people have been screaming that they want the owner out. We are trying to offer a solution involving the fans and getting the DNA of the club back.”

Henry admitted it is going to be a “long” journey, but having now gone public the former Arsenal striker has made Ek’s bid that little bit more concrete.

Question is, will the Kroenkes ever actually listen?

LISTEN TO YOUR FANS

From Spotify’s CEO potentially taking over at Arsenal, to United fans’ calls for their own owners to listen.

"Not one member of the Glazer family has ever had so much as a conversation with us," the Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST) told Joel Glazer in an open letter.

This follows the protests which prompted United’s match with Liverpool to be postponed on Sunday . Investigations are under way, security measures are being reviewed, an arrest has been made , but while answers are sought to clear any confusion, as far as the United fans are concerned their intent is clear.

PM Johnson 'understands' Man Utd fans protest

"This has been 16 years in the making, there’s been an uneasy truce with the Glazers, all that trust disappeared with one statement on the European Super League. It laid bare the risks to supporters put in place by these owners," Ian Stirling, vice-chair of MUST, said.

We’ve put our demands forward to the owners, as a supporters’ trust that’s what we want to see progress on and the sooner we see that the better. Fans need to be listened to, they need to feel as if they are part of the club.

Arsenal fans, United fans, supporters of all clubs, simply want to have their voices heard. Just look at Newcastle United and their attempts to have a say, clubs further down the ladder too, who have seen their clubs fade out of existence. With the support of supporters, and owners who listen, the sport could change for the better, but it will need a lot of help…

Man Utd fans protest outside Old Trafford

BRING ON THE CHARTER

Introducing… the Premier League’s new owners' charter! No, no, don’t fall asleep, or close the tab, or the app, but read on about the charter which aims to have owners committing to the “core principles” of the Premier League , and dish out “significant sanctions” if rules are breached.

Of course, this is a response to the attempted European Super League breakaway, but it perhaps points towards the fact it may be difficult to punish Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham as it stands.

An inquiry has been launched on that matter , but we aren’t holding our breath. The punishment could simply be to sign the charter and hope it’s all forgotten about by the next season. Probably.

IN OTHER NEWS

Social media boycott: Over

So, what now? Your feeds will most certainly be filling back up after a four-day boycott saw broadcasters – including Eurosport – join the Premier League, EFL, Women's Super League and a number of organisations in refraining from posting on social media.

Manchester United and Liverpool did not take to Twitter when Sunday’s game was postponed. Peterborough United did not revel in their promotion to the Championship. Chelsea Women posted nothing despite reaching the Champions League final.

It was all because something needs to change, all because online discriminatory abuse has become all too prevalent, but only now will we see what effect this boycott has had. Some will say it has done nothing and that the abuse will resume, but there will be a hope that Twitter and Instagram in particular have felt an impact which prompts them to make the necessary changes and prevent future incidents.

That said, Swansea City have reported to South Wales Police the “vile” abuse received by Morgan Whittaker on the weekend. The cycle, it seems, continues – it’s up to these social media companies to stop it.

RETRO CORNER

It’s 19 years to the day since the 2002 FA Cup final, and for no other reason bar the fact it’s 19 years to the day since the 2002 FA Cup final, here are the two goals Arsenal scored to win the cup against Chelsea.

Putting it out there, for the FA Cup at the very least, it is difficult to remember a Wembley final where there have been TWO goals in one match as stunning as these… Ray Parlour and Freddie Ljungberg – you beauties.

COMING UP

The Champions League semi-finals. Tonight we’ll have live updates as Manchester City look to reach their first final in this competition, with PSG out to reverse a 2-1 deficit after last week’s defeat in Paris. Not one to miss. Tomorrow, it’s Chelsea and Real Madrid at the Bridge, finely poised at 1-1.

