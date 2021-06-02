Manchester United are interested in signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer according to reports.

Manchester Evening News claims the Old Trafford club have reignited their interested in the 30-year-old who would give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a more attacking option on the right side of their defence.

It’s reported United planned a January move for Trippier, but those plans were postponed after the England international was suspended for 10 matches due to breaching betting rules.

Trippier will be out of contract next summer and so Manchester United could test Atleti’s resolve to keep hold of a player who was a key figure in this season’s title-winning team.

Solskjaer is believed to be unsatisfied with the attacking output of United’s first-choice right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and would like a more natural attack-minded player in that position for next season.

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 26: Alfonso Pedraza of Villarreal CF is challenged by Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League Final between Villarreal CF and Manchester United at Gdansk Arena on May 26, 2021 in Gdansk, Poland

Gareth Southgate named Trippier as one of the four right-backs in his 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 and could be in line to start for the Three Lions during the tournament.

OUR VIEW

Manchester United have greater priorities than finding another right back this summer (cough… centre back… cough), but if the right option becomes available, they would be foolish not to make a move.

Wan-Bissaka has improved his game in an attacking sense, but is never going to be a true outlet down the wing. The signing of Trippier would therefore strengthen Solskjaer’s squad, even if he doesn’t start every match.

Trippier has been a late developer and is currently playing the best football is his career. Ask Atletico Madrid fans (and Diego Simeone for that matter) what they think of the 30-year-old and you’ll get a glowing recommendation.

At the very least, Trippier would give United someone to hit Edinson Cavani with crosses into the box from the right wing. There aren’t many who can deliver a ball as dangerously as the former Spurs man can.

