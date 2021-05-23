Manchester United closed their Premier League campaign in style with a victory against Wolves at Molineux that saw VAR as a pivotal factor.

Goals from Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata either side of a Nelson Semedo equaliser was enough to poop Nuno Espirito Santo's farewell party with the Wolves faithful, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer kept one eye on the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Elanga scored a thumping header from a Dan James cross, before Semedo ghosted into the penalty area six minutes from half time to level for the hosts, but the visitors had that extra gear in the bag as they cemented a second placed finish.

VAR Andy Madley adjudged Romain Saiss to have used too much force on Donny van de Beek just before the break to give the visitors a penalty, and Mata dispatched it with his 51st, and potentially last, goal for the club.

Nuno will be disappointed to not end his four year reign with a positive result, but United march on to Gedansk relentlessly, with the trophy in their sights.

TALKING POINT - YOUTHFUL UNITED EXUBERANT AND EXCITING

Manchester United's youngsters seized their opportunity this afternoon with a professional display, in difficult circumstances, particularly considering the emotion shown by everyone linked in with the home side, but the academy graduates and young starlets repaid the faith shown in them by the manager.

Elanga's brilliant finish was the perfect example of that, whilst Amad Diallo and Axel Tuanzebe shone at both ends of the pitch.

Brandon Williams dealt with the threat of Rayan Ait-Nouri well, whilst Hannibal Mejri, Shola Shoretire and Will Fish all made cameo substitute appearances as the time ticked on.

The future looks bright for United's young guns, and Red Devils fans should be excited about these promising players.

MAN OF THE MATCH - AMAD DIALLO, MANCHESTER UNITED

He didn't get himself a goal contribution, but the Ivorian was tactically crucial to the United attack.

Playing as the false nine, he drew in defenders, span in behind, and released his colleagues in a complete centre forward's performance.

Factor in that he is 18 years of age, a natural winger, and still learning the English game and language, that is mightily impressive. He was instrumental throughout, and deservedly received a standing ovation from his manager and the bench when he was replaced with four minutes to go.

PLAYER RATINGS

Wolves: Patricio 6, Boly 6, Coady 6, Saiss 5, Semedo 8, Dendoncker 6, Neves 6, Moutinho 6, Ait-Nouri 6, Silva 6, Traore 6, Jose 5, Gibbs-White 7.

Man Utd: Henderson 6, Williams 6, Bailly 6, Tuanzebe 7, Telles 6, Matic 6, van de Beek 7, Diallo 8, Mata 6, James 7, Elanga 8, Mejri 6, Shoretire 6, Fish 6.

KEY MOMENTS

13': GOAL! Third time lucky, Elanga! A peach of a goal from United, really nicely worked through the thirds through Matic and Mata, working it out to Telles, and James' cross is right on the money for the onrushing Anthony Elanga, who slams home the header!

19': Traore teases James at the byline and swings the cross in... Silva! Nods it wide.

39': GOAL!!! There's the goal for the hosts, and it's really well worked. Dendoncker starts the move, with a wonderful ball into the channel for Silva, who slides it behind the defender, and Semedo ghosts in to equalise.

43': Williams, a lovely ball from Matic! He hits it, but Patricio makes himself big, and Telles blazes over the rebound.

45': GOAL! Juan Mata steps up... and scores! 2-1.

KEY STAT

