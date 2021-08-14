Manchester United have confirmed the signing of defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The club struck a deal with Real earlier this summer, but the move was held up on account of some paperwork issues.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday that the move was close , and the club have confirmed the France international has signed a deal until the summer of 2025.

The 28-year-old is looking forward to getting to work with his new team-mates and pushing for titles.

"Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down,” Varane told the club’s official website.

There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies.

"Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.

"I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history.”

Solskjaer said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure one of the best defenders in the world over the last 10 years. Raphaël is a proven winner who we have tracked over a long period of time and we know just how much of a dedicated professional he is.

“We have great depth of international defenders and he will add his immense skill set and leadership to that group. He is a unique defender with a rare combination of top-level attributes that I know will rub off on our younger players.

“He has won everything there is to win but I know that he is still determined to succeed, I can’t wait to welcome him into the squad.”

Varane was presented to the fans at Old Trafford before the game with Leeds on Saturday and was given a raucous reception.

