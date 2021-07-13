Marcus Rashford could miss the opening couple of months of the season with Manchester United after electing to undergo surgery to remedy a long-standing shoulder problem.

The England international has been playing with the pain of a shoulder injury since the end of last year, and underwent a scan on Tuesday.

The scan showed the problem has not worsened, but Rashford is concerned the injury has not improved over the course of the past nine months.

As such, according to the Telegraph, Rashford’s preference is to have surgery this summer in a bid to secure a long-term fix.

It is expected that he would face six to eight weeks out of action following surgery, which is set to take place at the end of the month, meaning he would likely be sidelined until October.

United kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United on August 14.

An absence into October could see Rashford miss United’s first seven games of the Premier League season, along with the opening two rounds of Champions League action.

England also have World Cup qualifiers against Hungary x2, Andorra x2 and Poland in September and October.

Rashford will hope the focus can now shift to football, following a turbulent couple of days since England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

After missing a penalty in the shootout, Rashford was subjected to vile racist abuse; a mural in honour of the forward was defaced.

Rashford has received huge support from the public in the past couple of days, and thanked those who turned up at the mural in Withington to back the 23-year-old.

