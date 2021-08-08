Mikel Arteta refused to confirm whether Joe Willock would remain at Arsenal, and said he would not waste time worrying about players not at the club.

The Gunners are putting the finishing touches to their pre-season, and tasted defeat to north London rivals Tottenham in a friendly on Sunday.

Willock was not involved in the game, and he has been strongly linked with a return to Newcastle after starring for the Magpies on loan last term.

Arteta was asked to explain why Willock did not feature against Tottenham, but refused to give a clear explanation.

"With Joe, we will explain the reasons when we can,” Gunners boss Arteta said.

It's all I can say now, when I can say more I will let you know.

Arsenal have signed defenders Ben White, Nuno Tavares and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokongo this summer.

They lacked a cutting edge against Spurs, and Arteta did not want to be drawn on the prospect of signing a forward before the transfer window closes.

“What we have is what we have to maximise, and worrying about things that we don't have at the moment, there is no point,” Arteta said. “My energy is only on the players we have, make them better, and make them a better threat and win matches.”

Arsenal open their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Friday.

