Pep Guardiola has described Jack Grealish’s Manchester City debut as ‘incredible’ but is concerned Ilkay Gundogan picked up an injury in the loss to Tottenham.

Guardiola’s side dominated early, but failed to get their noses in front and were undone by Son’s strike on 55 minutes.

Grealish made his competitive debut at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. He showed flashes of quality, and forced Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into a decent second-half save.

It will be an adaptation process for Grealish at City, but Guardiola was delighted with the former Aston Villa forward.

“He is so dangerous close to the box,” Guardiola said. “He has personality - it was an incredible debut.

He will be so important for us and I congratulated him for his personality to try and try until the end."

Grealish in action on his City debut Image credit: Getty Images

Gundogan played the whole 90 minutes on Sunday, but left the field with a shoulder injury - and the problem is a concern for his manager.

“Something in his shoulder,” Guardiola said. “We will see what happens tomorrow. But something happened.”

City return to Premier League action at home to Norwich on Saturday.

