Pep Guardiola has said his intention is to move into international management when his spell with Manchester City draws to a close.

The 50-year-old is one of the brightest minds in the game, having enjoyed huge success with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Guardiola has been at City since 2016, and shows no signs of being keen to walk away, but he is motivated by a move into international football at some stage.

The Catalan, who has a contract until 2023, will look to take a break from the sport when he moves on from City - as he did when he left Barcelona in 2012 - and will then shift his sights away from club football.

“The next step will be a national team, if the opportunity presents itself,” Guardiola said. “I must take a break after seven years (at Manchester City).

“I need to stop and look, learn from other coaches and then maybe take that path.

“I would like to coach in a European Championship, a Copa America, a World Cup.”

Guardiola’s City are bidding to defend their Premier League title, and face Arsenal on Saturday on the back of a 5-0 win over Norwich and 1-0 loss to Tottenham.

