Leeds romped to a 4-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor with substitute Rodrigo netting twice and Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison also scoring.

The Clarets started quite brightly but as the first half went on Leeds began to dominate and Klich's superb low curling effort from the edge of the box a minute before the break was just reward.

On the hour mark a corner fell to Ezgjan Alioski on the edge of the box and though his effort was poor and heading wide it was brilliantly backheeled in by Ashley Harrison.

Transfers Memphis to sign for Barcelona on free transfer - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:17

Harrison then became creator twice setting up Rodrigo who finished brilliantly on each occasion, the first dinking over stand-in goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and then rounding him and slamming home.

Talking point – How good can Leeds be next year?

It was well documented how Leeds were expected to dip at the end of the season due to the demands Marcelo Bielsa has of them, but the opposite has been true.

Five wins and just a single defeat in the last nine games when little was truly on the line speaks volumes about the character of the team and buy-in they have into their famous coach’s philosophy.

Their record signing Rodrigo has had little impact until now but his second half cameo suggests he can lift them even higher if given a clear run without injury.

If Leeds allow Bielsa to add a few top quality additions do not be surprised if they are challenging for a top four spot next term.

Man of the match – Jack Harrison

Leeds are very much a machine with, of late especially, all parts functioning well but Harrison was a notch above the rest today.

His goal was an illustration of his quality but even more so his passing which created a number of chances for his side.

Most exciting was the way he linked up with Rodrigo, something we could get used to seeing a lot more of next season.

Player ratings:

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell 6; Lowton 5, Tarkowski 6, Mee 6, Taylor 6; Brownhill 5, Westwood 6, Cork 5, McNeil 6; Vydra 6, Wood 6.

Subs: Barnes 6, Rodriguez 6, Gudmundsson 6.

Leeds: Meslier 7; Ayling 6, Struijk 6, Llorente 7, Alioski 6; Phillips 7; Harrison 9*, Dallas 7, Klich 8, Raphinha 7; Bamford 6.

Subs: Rodrigo 8, Roberts 6, Poveda 6.

Real make Mbappe's international team-mate their top priorty - Euro Papers

Match highlights:

44' GOAL FOR LEEDS! A fantastic strike from Klich curling the ball low past Peacock-Farrell into the far post after carrying the ball on the break 40 yards.

60' GOAL FOR LEEDS! A tame Alioski effort after a corner was cleared to him on the edge of the box was heading wide before Harrison flicked a backheel diverting the ball home.

77' GOAL FOR LEEDS! Fantastic goal from Rodrigo. He controlled Harrison's ball into him on the edge of the box superbly and then dinked an effort over Peacock-Farrell.

79' ANOTHER GOAL FOR LEEDS! And it's Rodrigo again. Once more from a Harrison pass, but this time he rounds the keeper before slamming home.

Key stat:

Premier League 'We were not good enough, brave enough' - Mitrović on Fulham relegation 10/05/2021 AT 22:09