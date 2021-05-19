Two very late goals earned Arsenal all three points in a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace as Roy Hodgson said goodbye to the Selhurst Park faithful.

The Eagles made a bright start during Hodgson's final home match in charge, and almost took the lead as Benteke and Jeffrey Schlupp each went close inside the first 30 minutes.

But it was the Gunners who took the lead as Kieran Tierney's brilliant cross was buried by Nicolas Pepe for his 13th goal of the season.

Tempers flared as Benteke and Mohamed Elneny clashed before half-time, but the hosts went in a goal down at the interval with the returning fans at full volume.

Palace did bounce back and handed Hodgson a goal as Andros Townsend's free-kick was headed home by the in-form Benteke.

With Palace on top, they pushed for a winner while Arsenal simultaneously looked for inspiration as they sought to salvage three points and a chance of European football.

And it was substitute Martinelli who grabbed a last-gasp winner before Pepe added his second to seal all three points and salvage the Gunners' chances of European football, while spoiling the party for Hodgson.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Nicolas Pepe

Hasn´t always been at his best in an Arsenal shirt but came up with the goods twice this evening for his 13th and 14th goals of the season. Gunners fans will hope he is going from strength to strength.

TALKING POINT - Hodgson says goodbye to Selhurst Park

Roy Hodgson is one of the Premier League´s most familiar faces and has made Crystal Palace an established Premier League club in his four years at the club.

And while it wasn´t the result he would´ve wanted, the fans returning to Selhurst Park were able to give him the goodbye he deserves as he takes charge of his final home game with the club.

The tributes were puring in from players and supporters alike, and it was touching to see the great manager receive a guard of honour before the Palace faithful cheered his name.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Palace: Guaita 6, Ward 6, Kouyate 7, Cahill 6, Mitchell 5, Tomkins 6, McCarthy 5, Schlupp 7, Townsend 7, Benteke 7, Zaha 6. Subs. Riedewald 5, Ayew n/a.

Arsenal: Leno 6, Holding 6, Chambers 6, Gabriel 5, Saka 6, Elneny 6, Partey 7, Tierney 7, Pepe 9, Smith Rowe 6, Auabmeyang 4. Subs. Martinelli 7, Odegaard 7.

KEY MOMENTS

31´- CHANCE! Moment of the match! Townsend finds Benteke in the box and gets their first but his header is over the bar! Should´ve scored.

35 - GOAL! PALACE 0 ARSENAL 1 (Pepe 35). Just as I called Arsenal lacklustre, and ten minutes after I questioned Pepe´s influence, the winger absolutely buries a brilliant Tierney cross to give Arsenal the lead. 13th of the season for him.

62´ - GOAL! PALACE 1 ARSENAL 1 (Benteke). Palace are back in it at Hodgson has his goal! Townsend swings in a free-kick from lout left and Benteke is their in acres of space to head home. He was completely unmarked...just had to connect. AND HE DID!

83 - CHANCE! Ayew has a header from point blank range but Leno gets there!

90+1´- GOAL! PALACE 1 ARSENAL 2 (Martinelli). They´ve done it! Arsenal have done it! It´s a great ball in by Odegaard and Martinelli is so hungry to get on the ball. He does and gets a tap-in!!

90+5´ - GOAL! PALACE 1 ARSENAL 3 (Pepe 90+5). Another goal! Pepe weaves his way through so many shirts before finishing brilliantly, putting this game to bed for good.

KEY STAT

