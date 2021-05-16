Seventeen-year-old striker Daniel Jebbison scored seven minutes into his full Premier League debut as Sheffield United dealt Everton’s European hopes a blow with a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

The youngster prodded Jack Robinson’s cross into an empty net following a surging run from the Liverpool academy product.

And Jebbison could have doubled his tally before the first half was out, but Jordan Pickford was equal to his dinked effort.

Aaron Ramsdale produced a selection of fine saves in both halves, most notably a fine double stop on the stroke of half time to first keep out Richarlison’s header and then Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s point-blank effort.

But the Toffees could not find a way past a robust Sheffield United side as they slipped to their ninth home league loss of the season to leave them three points off sixth spot with two games remaining.

TALKING POINT: JEBBISON STEALS HEADLINES ON FULL PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT

Everton came into Sunday evening’s fixture with everything to play for, sitting just behind Tottenham in the European places. However, it was already relegated Sheffield United’s teenage forward Daniel Jebbison who stole the headlines, as the 17-year-old marked his maiden Premier League start with a goal inside seven minutes.

It typified a thoroughly mature performance from the youngster in difficult conditions at Goodison Park. He held up play, linked up effectively with strike partner David McGoldrick and worked his socks off. Despite putting in such a shift on his first top flight start, Jebbison lasted the full 90 minutes on Merseyside.

The Sheffield United striker wrote his name into the Premier League history books with his goal, as he became the youngest player to mark his full top-flight debut by getting on the scoresheet. If Sunday evening’s performance is anything to go by, Jebbison’s name will be one to remember for some time.

Everton's English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin walks off the pitch after the final whistle of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Sheffield United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on May 16, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH: AARON RAMSDALE (SHEFFIELD UNITED)

It was a terrific team performance from Sheffield United, as they showed glimpses of the form that had taken the Premier League by storm last term. Jebbison impressed on his full Premier League debut, while David McGoldrick oozed class.

However, the Blades match winner was arguably at the other end, as goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale continued his recent impressive run of form with a selection of fine saves to preserve a clean sheet. The Sheffield United number one kept out Allan, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison in the first half, before denying the latter once more in the second.

PLAYER RATINGS

Everton (4-4-2): Pickford (6), Holgate (5), Keane (6), Godfrey (6), Digne (5), Coleman (5), Allan (6), Doucoure (6), Rodriguez (5), Richarlison (4), Calvert-Lewin (4)

Subs: Sigurdsson (5) Bernard (4), Gomes (4)

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Ramsdale (9), Basham (7), Egan (7), Robinson (8), Baldock (7), Norwood (7), Fleck (7), Osborn (7), Stevens (7), McGoldrick (8), Jebbison (8)

KEY MOMENTS

7 – GOAL! A remarkable start to his full Premier League debut for teenager Daniel Jebbison as he pokes Jack Robinson’s cross into an empty net. Seventeen years old!

10 – Great save! An inventive strike from Allan with the outside of his right foot is tipped round the post by Aaron Ramsdale.

34 – Chance! Jebbison almost doubles his tally as he capitalises on Mason Holgate’s weak back pass, but Jordan Pickford palms away the teenager’s dinked effort.

41 – Fantastic save! Ramsdale pulls off not one, but two terrific stops. The Blades number one gets down quickly to keep out Richarlison’s header, before springing up to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin a near-certain goal from point-blank range.

71 – Save! It’s another big save from Ramsdale, as he tips Richarlison’s near-post shot wide.

KEY STATS

Fulham are the only team to have earned fewer than Everton's six points at home in 2021

Daniel Jebbison is the youngest player in premier League history to score on his full debut, aged 17 years and 309 days. Blades' defender Phil Jagielka had made his senior debut three years before Jebbison was born.

