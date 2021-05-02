Gareth Bale's eighth career hat-trick and a late Son Heung-Min strike saw Tottenham ease past already-relegated Sheffield United 4-0 on Sunday evening.

The Welshman was in scintillating form to make it eight goals in his last eight Premier League games as he lifted Spurs into fifth on 56 points, one point ahead of London rivals West Ham who take on Burnley on Monday night.

Son fired the first meaningful shot on goal in the 17th minute to force Aaron Ramsdale to parry behind, before Chris Basham had to clear a Harry Kane close-range shot off the line two minutes later.

Spurs did get their deserved breakthrough in the 36th minute as Bale read a perfectly weighted dinked ball over the top of the Blades' defence from Serge Aurier and chipped his flick over Ramsdale in little space.

The hosts thought they were 2-0 up in the 51st minute when Son latched onto a pinpoint Toby Alderweireld long ball and he fired past Ramsdale, but VAR official Peter Bankes deemed the South Korea international to be offside due to his outstretched left arm.

Bale got his 50th Premier League goal following a ruthless Tottenham counter-attack. Son sprinted down the right in acres of space before he laid the ball off to the Real Madrid loanee to bury into the top corner.

And the 31-year-old grabbed his first Premier League hat-trick since 2012 in the 69th minute as he drove his low strike past Ramsdale from the edge of the penalty box following a smart diagonal run by Aurier.

As the visitors continued to crumble defensively, Son grabbed Spurs' fourth eight minutes later with a fine curler into the top corner.

TALKING POINT - Plan of attack pays off for Mason

Gareth Bale spoke pre-match about how Tottenham's approach under interim boss Ryan Mason was to play further up the pitch and on the front foot. That is exactly what they did against Sheffield United and credit has to go to Mason for picking a quartet of Kane, Alli, Son and Bale who were simply too much for the Blades defence.

Tottenham have been criticised for playing negative football under former boss Jose Mourinho this campaign. Although smashing four goals past an already-relegated side is hardly a great surprise, Mason must receive praise for setting his team up to go full throttle and attack.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Gareth Bale (Tottenham)

Bale was simply fantastic. He had six shots on goal, five of those were on target and he finished the game with three goals. Bale has been in fine goalscoring form ever since he was deemed fully fit and began playing regularly.

Critics have questioned how motivated Bale actually is to play football anymore, but his display against Sheffield United adds further evidence to a growing list of impressive performances. He dominated the game.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris (6), Aurier (9), Alderweireld (8), Dier (7), Reguilon (6), Hojbjerg (6), Lo Celso (6), Alli (6), Bale (10), Kane (7), Son (8). Subs: Winks (6), Lamela (N/A), Bergwijn (N/A)

Sheffield United: Ramsdale (7), Bogle (5), Baldock (4), Egan (5), Basham (5), Stevens (4), Fleck (5), Norwood (5), Osborn (5), McGoldrick (4), Brewster (4). Subs: Burke (6) Berge (5), Mousset (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

17' - GOOD SAVE! Son tries a dipping low shot looking for Ramsdale's bottom right corner, but the England U21 international makes a fine diving stop to parry behind! The following corner is headed clear by Basham.

19' - OFF THE LINE! Kane looked like he was about to score the opener as he leaves Baldock on the floor and strikes beyond Ramsdale with a low shot from close-range, but Basham reads it and hoofs clear on the goalline!

36' - GOAL! Spurs 1-0 Sheffield United (Bale): It's a fine goal from Tottenham and it is Gareth Bale who gets it! Aurier plays a delightful dinked ball into the box and the Welshman reads it. He tidily chips it over Ramsdale into the net with very little space to work in. It's a brilliant goal and Spurs deservedly lead! It's Bale's seventh Premier League goal this season.

51' - NO GOAL!! Just like that Spurs are 2-0 up! It's an emphatic strike from Son! Alderweireld launches a long ball over the top for Son before he coolly smashes the ball beyond Ramsdale into the net. BUT WAIT! VAR is checking for offside. The lines are out in force... and the goal has been chalked off for offside because of Son's outstretched arm!

60' - GOAL! Spurs 2-0 Sheffield United (Bale): Bale scores again!! Son sprints down the right before he lays the ball off to Bale in acres of space as he sprints down on goal before smashing the shot past Ramsdale into the top corner! Spurs extend their lead!

69' - GOAL! Spurs 3-0 Sheffield United (Bale): He's done it! It's a hat-trick for Bale! His first in English football since 2012. Aurier cuts in towards the box and tees up the Welsman before he hits it first-time into the bottom corner for his eighth career hat-trick!

77' - GOAL! Spurs 4-0 Sheffield United (Son): It's 4-0 and it's Son who gets on the scoresheet! Alli intercepts Norwood and Bergwijn lays it off to Son. He cuts in and curls a brilliant right-footed strike into Ramsdale's top left corner! Exceptional from Son. That's his 21st goal of the season.

KEY STAT

Bale has contributed a goal or assist every 67 minutes in the Premier League this season for Tottenham.

