Tottenham's fight for European football continued as they beat Wolves 2-0 in their Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The hosts came into today’s match knowing that they would probably have to win their three remaining Premier League games to pip West Ham to Europa League qualification and they set about that task by forcing the visitors back with the lion’s share of possession.

And it didn’t take Spurs long to get a shot on target as Harry Kane found a yard of space to produce a low drive which beat Rui Patrício but hit the post.

As the half progressed Tottenham continued to control the possession and could have been ahead if it wasn’t for Conor Coady, who was on hand to clear the ball off the line twice.

But just before the break, Kane beat the Wolves defensive line to go one on one with Patricio and slotted it past the keeper.

The second half started quickly as there were calls for a penalty when Giovani Lo Celso clattered into Silva, but Martin Atkinson waved play on, much to the confusion of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs soon found their groove again and went 2-0 up, when Sergio Reguilon did brilliantly to keep the ball in play, he found Son Heung-min, who then played in Gareth Bale and the Welshman’s fierce shot was then spilt by Patricio. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was the fastest to react and smashed the ball over the line.

Despite Nuno making a collection of attacking changes, his side simply couldn’t break down the Spurs defence and failed to register any real clear cut chances over the course of 90 minutes.

Next up for Spurs is a tricky tie with Aston Villa, who will travel to London looking to dent their opponents effort to make a European spot, while Wolves make the trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton, who are also vying for a European place.

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R0 vies with Wolverhampton Wanderers' English defender Conor Coady (L) during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Dele back to his best?

Dele would be the first to admit that this season has been a struggle. Struggling for form and on the edges of the first team, this was a player that at one point would have been the first name on the team sheet. But it seems the change of management at Spurs has sparked the midfielder back into form. Today he battled well, making sure he was first to challenges and could well have been on the scoresheet. With the European Championship less than a month away, he will be desperate to earn a place in Gareth Southgate's squad, but it may well be too little too late.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

The Wolves captain put in a real shift even if the score line doesn’t suggest it. Over the course of 90 minutes the centre back made 13 clearances which included two off the goal line. Just like Alli, Coady would have been all too aware of the England manager sitting in the stands today and he certainly put a marker down for his place in the England squad.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Spurs: Lloris 6, Tanganga 6, Alderweireld 6, Dier 6, Reguilon 7, Lo Celso 7, Hojbjerg 7, Bale 7, Alli 7, Son 7, Kane 7, Winks N/A, Sissoko N/A, Ndombele N/A

Wolves: Patricio 6, Hoever 6, Coady 8, Saiss 6, Semedo 5, Moutinho 6, Dendoncker 6, Gibbs-White 6, Vitinha 5, Traore 6, Silva 5, Jose 5, Neves N/A, Corbeanu N/A

KEY MOMENTS:

4’ - CHANCE! Kane makes a yard of space and releases a shot from range and it beats Patricio but comes off the post

45’ - GOAL (Spurs 1-0) - Kane is on the score sheet, as he breaks the Wolves defensive line and slots the ball past Patricio just before the break

47 ‘ PENALTY CLAIM! FOR WOLVES! Early chance for Wolves as Traore whips in a great cross, Lo Celso clatters in Silva and there are calls for a penalty, but it's not given

53’ - CHANCE! Spurs hit the post twice in quick succession. First Kane, who is slipped in by Alli, but Patricio gets a finger tip to it, the ball then comes back to Alli, but he hits the post. It's all Spurs now

62’ - GOAL (Spurs 2-0) - Hojbjerg gets Spurs second of the game. Reguilon does brilliantly to keep the ball in play, who finds Son who then slips Bale in. The Welshman's shot is spilt by Patricio and Hojbjerg was fastest to the ball to smash it into the net

KEY STATS:

Tottenham have won each of their first three home league matches under Ryan Mason; the first Spurs boss to do so since Harry Redknapp in November 2008

Harry Kane has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other player this season (22 goals, 13 assists), with only Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi having a hand in more across the top five European leagues

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time in his career, on what is his 145th appearance in the competition

Tottenham had 24 shots in this match, while 13 of which were on target – both figures exceed any amount they had in a single Premier League match under previous manager José Mourinho

