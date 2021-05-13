Pictures have emerged of a Liverpool-branded bus being blocked in a street near the team hotel ahead of their rearranged Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After some fans managed to make it into the ground and stormed the pitch, as well as demonstrating at the United team hotel, the decision was taken to call off the match.

With the fixture rearranged for this evening, fans seemingly refused to let up and looked to try and force another abandonment.

It is unclear if the Liverpool team was on the bus, with photographs posted to social media showing cars blocking the coach on a road said to be near the hotel Reds players were staying.

The Manchester Evening News report that someone also attempted to let down the tyres from the bus.

After police cleared the apparent protesters, the bus was soon on the move.

Protesters have also gathered at Old Trafford again.

