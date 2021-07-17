Raul Jimenez returned to action for Wolves on Saturday for the first time since fracturing his skull against Arsenal in November.
The Mexican striker suffered the sickening injury in an accidental collision with David Luiz.
He returned to training towards the end of last season, but the club resisted the temptation to throw him back into action.
Jimenez has been working on his fitness levels during the summer and - sporting a headband - was thrust back into action in the pre-season friendly with Crewe on Saturday.
There were positives to take from the 33-minute appearance, as he created an excellent chance for new signing Francisco Trincao and also saw a free-kick of his own hit the woodwork.
Jimenez’s next chance to get game time into his legs will be a trip to Spain to take on Real Betis next weekend.
