Ryan Bertrand will leave Southampton at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The England defender, who last played for his country in 2017, has been linked with a move to Arsenal, though AC Milan are also rumoured to be interested.

Bertrand will bring a close to his seven-year stay at St Mary’s, having initially joined on loan from Chelsea in 2014. He has since gone on to make 240 appearances, scoring eight times, in what the club has described as one of the “most successful periods” in their history.

In a statement, Southampton said: “Whilst that time will always be fondly remembered, the club and Ryan have agreed that now is the time to respectfully part ways and move forward on different paths.

“Everyone associated with Southampton would like to thank Ryan for his contribution to the history of the club, and for all the memories he has helped create for our fans. He will forever be welcome at St Mary’s and Staplewood and will always be a Saint.”

Bertrand revealed on Instagram that the decision has only been made in the past 48 hours, adding "It is a shame I cannot experience a full crowd at St Mary's one more time. As this year has shown us, football is nothing without the fans.

"Arriving at Southampton 7 years ago, I soon realised what a family-orientated club this is. A true peoples' club!

This has been a difficult decision for me, but the time has come for me to seek a new challenge and find a new home that allows me the freedom to play and maximise my contribution to the team.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had recently hinted that Bertrand would be off, despite offering him a contract extension.

As well as Arsenal and AC Milan, there have also been reports that new Premier League champions Manchester City could make a move for the left-back.

