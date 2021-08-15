Son Heung-min is hopeful Tottenham can use their “incredible performance” in beating Manchester City to propel them forward in the new season.

The South Korean forward scored the only goal of the game, as Spurs stood firm in the face of early pressure from City to claim the three points.

Son celebrated wildly with the fans in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at full-time, and was thrilled with getting the better of the champions.

“It is the first game of the season, back with the fans, finally,” Son told Sky Sports. “It is incredible.

“It was an incredible performance; everyone worked so hard.

Man City is the best team in the world so this means a lot for us.

“We did a great job. We prepared well, worked hard in pre-season and did a great job.

“Last season we did not start well against Everton. We wanted to start this season well. We did a great job so I just want to enjoy this.”

Reflecting on his celebrations at full-time, Son said: “We missed them a lot. Football is all about the fans, we play for them and they support us.

“It means a lot for us. I am grateful they come to the stadium and support us, and I really enjoyed it.”

Son was the Tottenham hero

Harry Kane was a key focus going into the game, amid talk of a move to City. Son would not be drawn to comment on the speculation, but hopes the forward can help Spurs in the season ahead.

“We are professional,” Son said. “We were focused on the game. Harry is so, so important to us. Let’s let H prepare well for the season.”

Son hit the target on 17 occasions last term, and his aim is to try and better that number.

“I will try to do my best, game by game,” he said. “I am looking forward to this season.

“I want to help the team as much as I can and we will see at the end of the season if I can beat the record.”

