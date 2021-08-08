Liverpool are sweating over an injury to star full-back Andy Robertson, who will undergo a scan on Monday.

The Scotland international twisted his right ankle when blocking a cross during Liverpool’s pre-season friendly with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

He was treated by the Reds’ medical team before being substituted and helped down the tunnel.

Premier League Van Dijk eager to 'crack on' after making Liverpool return 04/08/2021 AT 14:43

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said the immediate, intense pain has eased, but they will not know the severity of the problem until Robertson has undergone a scan on Monday.

"We don't know at the moment how serious it is," Klopp said. "He got the ball, we saw it on the TV pictures, twisted his ankle.

The pain has settled but we cannot say anything further."

While the injury to Robertson is a blow, there was positive news in the shape of Virgil van Dijk playing 71 minutes of the 1-1 draw.

The Dutch defender is feeling his way back to full fitness and the run-out against the Liga side will stand him in good stead ahead of the new Premier League season.

There were issues off the pitch for the Reds, as the game was delayed by half an hour due to issues with the club’s new ticketing system.

The Reds issued an apology to fans, saying they will endeavour to iron out the problems.

“We apologise wholeheartedly to all fans impacted by the delayed entry into Anfield today,” read a statement on the club’s official website. “This was due to issues relating to access processes and matchday operations.

As a result of these challenges, kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes in order to allow our ticketing services team to reduce the queues and get supporters inside the stadium as quickly and safely as possible.

“We understand how frustrating this has been for our supporters, who have been looking forward to getting back into Anfield.

“We will be doing a full debrief of today’s entry process to identify why the system was slower than expected and will endeavour to ensure such issues are addressed ahead of Monday night’s match against Osasuna.”

Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign away to Norwich on Saturday.

Messi breaks down in tears as he announces Barcelona departure

Premier League Alexander-Arnold pens new long-term Liverpool contract until 2025 30/07/2021 AT 17:24