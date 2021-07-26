Xherdan Shaqiri has informed Liverpool of his desire to leave the club and seek out a new challenge.

The Swiss midfielder joined Liverpool from Stoke in 2018, but has struggled to nail down a regular start under Jurgen Klopp.

He has been a valued member of the squad at Anfield, but at 29 years of age he feels the time has come to be playing regularly.

“My contract [with] Liverpool expires in 2022,” Shaqiri is quoted as saying by Football Italia. “In 2018 I signed a four-year deal.

The important thing at this moment in my career is to be able to play regularly, but that hasn’t always been the case in the last three seasons.

“This is why I told Liverpool that I feel ready for a new challenge. They accepted my wish and will seriously consider the offers that will come. They will not stop me.”

Shaqiri claims he has not yet fielded any offers, but is keen to remain at the highest level.

“I have no direct contact; my consultant team deals with the market,” Shaqiri said. “They inform me when there are clubs interested, you have to ask them for the names.

“I’m only 29 years old, I have played in some of the best leagues in Europe and I would like to continue being a part of them.”

Shaqiri had an unsuccessful spell in Italy with Inter Milan in 2015, but that would not put him off a second crack at Serie A - and he has a soft spot for Lazio.

“Igli Tare (Lazio sporting director) has been doing an excellent job at Lazio for years,” Shaqiri said. “If it’s true that he has great respect for me, then I’m honoured.

“I have been following Lazio for a long time, they are a top team. In general, due to my characteristics, I like to play more attacking football and (Lazio coach Maurizio) Sarri practices it. It would be intriguing.”

