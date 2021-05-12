Thomas Tuchel admits he was left "angry" with his own team selection as Chelsea made seven changes for the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal that blew the race for the Premier League’s top four wide open.

Jorginho’s mistake gifted Emile Smith Rowe what proved to be a first-half winner for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The defeat leaves Chelsea in fourth with two games remaining, two points behind Leicester in third.

Premier League Smith Rowe on target as Arsenal beat Chelsea 4 HOURS AGO

West Ham are in fifth with 58 points, while Liverpool have two games in hand and could move just one point behind Chelsea if they win both.

Liverpool travel to Manchester United on Thursday in another crucial top-four encounter, while Tottenham remain in contention with 56 points and three games remaining.

"We were not sharp enough, not the same energy as usual. We are responsible, I am responsible, we are all in this together so it was not enough to win the game," Tuchel told BBC Sport.

A disappointed Tuchel, who will now prepare for an FA Cup final against Leicester on Saturday, added:

Bit angry that we had so many changes, that's on me, not so happy in the end with the line-up, but I didn't know what would happen, I didn't feel us today like I normally do and we can't expect to win games if we're not 100% in games. We didn't have a shot for almost the whole second half, then we had a big one, maybe we deserved this today, we learn something.

"I'm not happy with what I saw, I have my responsibility because I picked the line-up, but the performance was the performance."

'Stalemate' - Prem clubs to battle for unhappy Milan star - Euro Papers

Chelsea defender Reece James added to Sky Sports: "We lost. We made a mistake which led to their goal and didn't take our chances. We only have ourselves to blame for the loss. On another day maybe the game goes differently.

"They're a good team and hard to break down. We had chances to score and put the game to bed.

"The games come thick and fast and the players come in and out. Everyone is at different fitness levels. We all put 100% in and we're going to get tired sometimes.

"It doesn't affect us in any way. We're still fighting to win very game. The loss doesn't affect us tonight.

"It's disappointing to lose but we can't take negativity into tomorrow's session."

Premier League Leno: Nobody at Arsenal is saying 'I want to leave' YESTERDAY AT 19:11