Tottenham have ended their search for a head coach by signing former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo on a two-year deal.

Spurs have been linked with numerous replacements since sacking Jose Mourinho in April, including Antonio Conte, Gennaro Gattuso, Paulo Fonseca and former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

But they have finally settled on Nuno, who spent four years with Wolves, leading them from the Championship into the Premier League and then securing back-to-back seventh-place finishes.

Nuno told the club website: “When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy.

“It’s an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here), there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work. We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy added: “First of all, I’d like to welcome Nuno to the club. We should like to thank our supporters for all their patience throughout this process.

“I’ve spoken already about the need to revert back to our core DNA of playing attacking, entertaining football and Fabio [Paratici, director of football] and I believe Nuno is the man who can take our talented group of players, embrace our young players coming through and build something special.”

