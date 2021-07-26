Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Bryan Gil, with Erik Lamela heading to Sevilla as part of the deal.

The highly rated winger joins Spurs on a five-year contract, while Lamela has inked a three-year deal with the Spanish club.

Gil, 20, is currently in Olympic action with Spain and will link up with his new club at the conclusion of their competition in Japan.

It has been a positive few days for Spurs, as the announcement of Gil’s arrival comes on the heels of Son Heung-min signing a new deal at the club

Spurs fans will now shift their attentions to Harry Kane, and whether the club can persuade their captain and talisman to remain at the club.

The addition of Gil provides club chief Daniel Levy with a bargaining chip, as Gil is well capable of crafting chances for Kane.

Gil was extremely impressive during a loan spell at Eibar last term, despite their relegation, and will look to bring a similar level of form to north London.

Lamela departs the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after eight years with the club.

The Argentina forward suffered with a lack of consistency, but was capable of the spectacular and will be remembered for his outrageous rabona goal against Arsenal in March, a game he was later sent off in.

