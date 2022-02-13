Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was full of praise for his players despite his side’s 2-0 home defeat to Wolves.

Raul Jimenez and then Leander Dendoncker scored in the first 18 minutes to give Bruno Lage’s side the cushion to hold onto their lead for the rest of the game.

Despite Spurs’ best efforts, they could not reduce the deficit and saw Wolves leapfrog them into seventh place in the Premier League.

While the Italian was disappointed with the defeat and recognised there was a long way to go before the North London side could match their former peaks, Conte was happy with the commitment from his players.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It is very difficult today, at the end it was one of the best games we played, we created many chances to score and we had the possession but for sure it is very difficult to explain the way we started - I think the two goals are very difficult to comment.

"After the game against Southampton I said this is part of the process but we know very well that it is not easy when you start the game in this way, because when you go 2-0 down it is not simple and I have nothing to tell about the commitment of the players because until the end we pushed and tried to score.

"We created chances. But in the end we are talking about another defeat and we have to continue to work and to know that it won't be easy for us.

"I am telling you from my arrival that we have to struggle every game, I was very clear after three weeks about my opinion and we have to continue to work. There are a lot of jobs to do but it is not simple because the environment is used to playing for Champions League, Europa League, but everyone maybe has to realise something has changed and you have to try to work to build again and we have to know this.

"I am trying with my players to do everything to improve the situation but the environment has to understand which is our position in this moment.

"When you lose two games in a row at home and a previous game against Chelsea, a team that wants to fight for the Champions League is impossible.

"We have to fight and try to build something important to improve the situation but it is important to know the situation because otherwise maybe our fans could be disappointed and instead they have to try and push us and stay behind us - these players need to feel the right atmosphere and not pressure about a target that at this moment you can't think. This is my evaluation."

