Chelsea have had an opening bid for turned down by Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland according to reports in Germany.

The Norwegian hitman is said to be a priority signing for the European champions but Sky Germany say that Dortmund have rejected an offer for the player.

It is believed the Blues had submitted a player plus cash deal involving either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi but the Bundesliga giants are determined to keep hold of their star man.

Haaland, 20, joined Dortmund in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg and has scored 57 goals in just 59 appearances for the club, helping them to the German Cup last season.

Despite their European triumph, Chelsea struggled in front of goal last term with midfielder Jorginho top scoring for the club in the Premier League with just seven goals – all of which came from the penalty spot.

Timo Werner managed 12 goals in all competitions, however the forward who joined from RB Leipzig last summer was notably inconsistent in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Dortmund, who look set to lose Jadon Sancho to Manchester United having agreed a £73million fee for the England winger, are reportedly looking to hold out for £150million for Haaland if they are to allow him to leave too.

