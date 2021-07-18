Crystal Palace have wrapped up the signing of Marc Guehi from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old defender came through the ranks of Chelsea’s Academy, but failed to make any real impact on the first team at Stamford Bridge.

He made two appearances for the Blues, but caught the eye during a couple of loan spells at Swansea.

Palace swooped when it was made clear the Ivory Coast-born central defender had no future at Chelsea, and he's put his name to a five-year deal with the Eagles.

“I’m very excited,” Guehi told Palace’s official website. “It’s a great opportunity for me to come to such a big club in the Premier League. I’m really excited to get going.

“[The club is taking] a really exciting direction with the new gaffer (Patrick Vieira) that’s come in.

“A lot of good young players are here and obviously such a stable club with top players really enticed me and made me want to come.”

Guehi is looking forward to learning from France and Arsenal legend Vieira at Selhurst Park, after he replaced Roy Hodgson at the helm in the summer.

"The player he was, the way he conducts himself and even recently as a manager, he has a really good record,” Guehi said. “When he was at Nice he did some really good work there and I’m really excited to work with him.”

