Netherlands boss Frank de Boer has said Virgil van Dijk will determine whether he is fit for Euro 2020.

Liverpool defender Van Dijk has not played for the Reds since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury against Everton in October.

There have been regular postings with regard to fitness updates, but time is running out for the brilliant defender to make an appearance for his club before the end of the season.

Bundesliga 'I don’t know about my future' - Sancho fuels move 4 HOURS AGO

Should Van Dijk not turn out for Liverpool before the end of the season, there would be fears within Anfield of him participating for his country on the back of zero club football.

That is not De Boer’s concern, and he will leave the ultimate decision on his participation at this summer’s European Championship to Van Dijk.

“I think he has to decide, it is his career,” De Boer told ESPN . “I can imagine that he is in a dilemma.

I hope he has made giant steps in his rehabilitation.

De Boer is set to name his preliminary squad for Euro 2020 on Friday.

The Dutch are paired with Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia at this summer’s tournament which was rearranged after being postponed last year on account of Covid-19.

Premier League Klopp expects strong United side in rearranged game 5 HOURS AGO