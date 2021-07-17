Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed he expects new faces to arrive at the club in the near future.

Nuno Tavares got up and running as an Arsenal player with a goal in the 2-2 draw with Rangers on Saturday, but he could be joined by other recruits in the coming days.

The Gunners are in the market for new additions - with talk of a fee having been agreed with Brighton for defender Ben White - and Arteta confirmed he expects fresh faces to arrive shortly.

“Now a little bit of recovery,” Arteta said . “We trained really hard, played two games, and now we're going to be travelling to America in the next week.

We didn't have any injuries which is really positive in the first week.

“We're going to have some new faces arriving probably, so very positive.”

Tavares marked his Arsenal debut with a goal, having joined the club from Benfica, and Arteta was thrilled with how the full-back settled into the side.

“He's only been with us a few days but you can already see his qualities, his physicality and then the quality on the ball that he has,” Arteta said. “He's integrating with the lads really well, so it's a good start.”

Tavares will get the chance to impress again when Arsenal face Serie A champions Inter Milan in the Florida Cup next weekend.

