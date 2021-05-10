Aleksandar Mitrović delivered a scathing assessment of Fulham's season after the west London club were relegated from the Premier League.

Fulham were beaten 2-0 at home by Burnley on Monday , leaving them 10 points shy of Southampton and Brighton with just three games remaining. The result, therefore, sees the Cottagers relegated to the Championship alongside Sheffield United and West Brom.

"We failed today, we failed this season," Mitrović told Sky Sports after the match.

It’s hard to find the words after this season. It wasn’t good enough. We didn’t deserve it, I played football long enough to know it’s an honest game, you always finish where you deserve to be. Everything we showed this season was not enough to stay up. It’s really sad. We are really sad for the fans and the people in the club.

"We didn’t show the big character and big mentality. We crack under the pressure a little bit. We couldn’t do it, we were not good enough, brave enough, you can say whatever. We work hard but miss a bit of quality at both ends."

Manager Scott Parker said he was "bitterly disappointed and hurt" after Fulham’s relegation.

"I’m bitterly disappointed, hurt, gutted," began Parker.

And while there’s been that looming over us for some time now, I am gutted that we have not managed to be successful this year. Successful would have been staying in the division. We always knew it would have been a challenge but it’s bitterly disappointed we didn’t manage to do it.

"Defensively the two goals are poor goals and while we get the ball in the right areas when you need the final details, the weight of the pass and the clinical edge to score goals, we have fallen short. We have had progression and moments where we have improved, we have fallen short at this level, that is why we are relegated. We need to work out how to improve that, us as a club…we need to work out what we need to do to keep a level about us, that’s the next task."

